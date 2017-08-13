× Neil Walker helps Brewers knock off Reds 7-4

MILWAUKEE — Neil Walker had two hits in his Milwaukee debut, helping the Brewers to a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer for Milwaukee, and Ryan Braun had two hits and drove in a run. The Brewers took the last two games of the weekend series after dropping six in a row.

Walker came over in a trade with the New York Mets on Saturday. He started at third base in place of the banged-up Travis Shaw and went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-6) allowed four runs, three earned, and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked five.

Jeremy Jeffress got two outs, Jacob Barnes tossed two scoreless innings and All-Star Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his 22nd save. Jesse Winker singled with two out, but Joey Votto flied out to left to end the game.

The Brewers jumped on Sal Romano for three runs in the first inning. Jonathan Villar drew a leadoff walk and scored on Braun’s double. Walker followed with a single to right field that Winker misplayed, allowing Braun to score.

Manny Pina made it 3-0 by dropping a ball just fair down the right-field line for a ground-rule double that scored Walker.

Adam Duvall’s two-run homer got Cincinnati within one in the fourth, but Eric Sogard tripled and scored on Hernan Perez’s squeeze bunt in the bottom half of the inning. Santana then provided the big blow in the fifth, driving a 1-0 fastball from Romano (2-5) over the wall in right-center for a 7-2 lead.