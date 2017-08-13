Wisconsin teen wins blue ribbon in State Fair horse jumping competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE FAIR PARK -- A blue ribbon performance for this week's High School Hot Shot. Becca DeMuth is from Pulaski, Wisconsin and jumps horses in competition. While at this year's Wisconsin State Fair, she took home the blue ribbon in the "Working Over Fences" competition and a red ribbon in the "Equitation Over Fences. competition." The horse she rides is named Danny. Becca has been riding horses for 10 years and jumping them for 4 years. She just graduated Fox Valley Lutheran this year. Becca will be going to Fox Valley Tech in the fall to study forensic science in the criminal justice.

Becca DeMuth

Horse Jumper