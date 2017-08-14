3 men charged in shooting death of Za’layia Jenkins

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee men are now charged in connection with the shooting death of Za’layia Jenkins. Jenkins is the nine-year-old girl who was shot while sitting inside her home near 15th and Meinecke on May 5, 2016.

The suspects include Otha Brown, Damonta Jennings (not pictured), and Tony Powell Jr. They are each facing one count of first degree reckless homicide (As a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon).

Jenkins was struck by a stray bullet during a “shootout” between two groups of armed individuals while inside a home. She passed away 11 days later.

According to the criminal complaint, officers on May 5th, 2016 were dispatched to a shooting complaint in the area of 15th and Meinecke. Upon arrival, officers entered a home at that location and found a young girl, later identified as Za’layia Jenkins, lying on the floor bleeding. She was transported to Children’s Hospital.

An autopsy revealed Jenkins had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The complaint indicates detectives found spent cartridge casings in two locations in the area, about a block apart. In the first location, near the front exterior of a home on the corner of 16th and Meinecke, officials found thirteen .40 caliber casings. In the second location, near the front exterior of a home on the corner of 15th and Meinecke, officials found sixteen 7.62 x 39 mm casings, twelve .223 caliber casings, ten 5.56 mm casings, and seven .40 caliber casings.

The complaint indicates detectives found 14 bullet strikes on Jenkins’ home.

According to the criminal complaint, several citizens reported hearing shots and seeing all or part of the shootings. One witness states that she lives in the same building as Za’layia Jenkins, who is her relative. She said that she was outside the house and saw a white Malibu stop in the area and conduct what appeared to be a drug transaction with another car that stopped. The witness called out to the Malibu, telling its occupants not to be selling drugs there. The Malibu allegedly drove off, made a u-turn and came back. The driver displayed a handgun and said, “I serve anyone I want to in front of any house I want to!” The witness then ran inside. She soon heard shots and learned that Za’layia Jenkins had been shot.

Another witness was on the block when he saw a man who resides at the home near 15th and Meinecke chasing after a white Malibu and firing shots at it. The witness claims to have seen the Malibu drive off and then return. He saw two men from the Malibu, each with an “SK,” shooting at the house near 15th and Meinecke.

The complaint indicates on August 7th, 2017 Otha Brown gave a statement to detectives — admitting to participating in the shooting. He said that on that date, he was the rear passenger in a white car being driven by defendant Damonta Jennings. Defendant Tony Powell was the front passenger.

According to the criminal complaint, “Brown said that the three of them stopped in the area of 15th and Meinecke so Jennings could conduct a drug sale. A woman from the house scolded them. Jennings argued with the woman, who then called a man from inside the residence. That man came out carrying a gun. They argued briefly and Jennings drove off. They heard gunshots and saw that the man who had exited the house was firing at them. Brown could hear and feel the car being struck. Jennings drove off, turned around, and stopped. They each got out with a firearm, walked towards the house, and fired numerous rounds towards the house.”

The complaint indicates Brown admitted to firing an “AR,” Brown said that Powell was firing an “AK,” and that Jennings was firing a large pistol.

In October 2016, Jennings was questioned. During that time, he admitted that he was with Brown and Powell in a white car and they were in the area of 15th and Meinecke to sell a phone to man. Residents from a house complained about the sale, and a man eventually came out of the house and shot at them. Jennings claims they drove away and did not come back.

Jenkins was pronounced dead the day before what would have been her 10th birthday.