× Caught on camera: Authorities want to question 2 subjects in attempted burglary

TOWN OF LaGRANGE — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public with the identification of two male subjects wanted in questioning for criminal trespassing and attempted burglary.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the Town of LaGrange on Friday, August 11th shortly before midnight for a report of a burglary in progress.

Officials say they received information that two subjects were observed riding bicycles to the complainant’s home and attempting to gain entry to the residence. Upon arrival of deputies the area was extensively checked, but the suspects were not located.

The public is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this investigation. You can also telephone Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-723-2677.