× Click and print: Milwaukee Bucks reveal 2017-2018 schedule 🏀

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will open their 50th anniversary season on the road against the Boston Celtics on October 18th.

After the season opener, the Bucks open a four-game homestand at BMO Harris Bradley Center with a nationally televised game on ESPN against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 20th. The Bucks also host the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers on December 19th and will play at Cleveland on November 7th and March 19th.

The Bucks will host defending NBA champs the Golden State Warriors on January 12th and play at Golden State on March 29th.

Milwaukee has two December home matchups against the rival Chicago Bulls on December 15th and December 26th.

The Bucks will play a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee on January 15th at the Washington Wizards.

The Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, August 14th revealed the 2017-2018 schedule.

CLICK HERE to access the schedule.

CLICK HERE for a printable version.

CLICK HERE to download your own copy of the schedule.