× Driver slams into tree on Milwaukee’s north side, seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE — A 61-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing her vehicle into a tree on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Monday, August 14th.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on N. Teutonia, just north of Green Tree Rd.

Officials say the victim was transported via Flight for Life to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.