Final days of Milwaukee County's outdoor pool season quickly approaching

MILWAUKEE — The final days of the Milwaukee County outdoor pool season are quickly approaching.

Officials said in a statement Monday, August 14th family aquatic parks at Greenfield and Lincoln parks will remain open through Labor Day.

Deep-well pools will be open through August 20th. Pools are located at Hales Corners, Holler, Jackson, Kosciuszko (Pelican Cove), McCarty, Oak Creek Parkway (Grobschmidt Pool), Sheridan, Washington and Wilson parks. Hours are 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily. Evening hours alternate between pools.

Wading pools, which opened on a staggered schedule, close on a staggered schedule.

Pools open through August 20th are located at Alcott, Algonquin, Greene, Holler, Humboldt, Kops, LaFollette, Lindsay, Lyons, McCarty, Mitchell, Pulaski-Cudahy, Saveland, Sheridan, Sherman, Tippecanoe, Wahl, Washington, and Wedgewood parks. Other wading pools and splash pads closed last weekend. Hours vary by location.

Milwaukee County’s two family aquatic parks, David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park and Cool Waters in Greenfield Park, will remain open through Labor Day.

Schulz Aquatic Center will continue to offer Tot Time, Monday through Friday, September 1st, from 10:00 a.m.–noon. Open Swim hours will be Monday–Thursday, August 31st, from noon–8:00 p.m., and Friday–Sunday and Labor Day, from noon–6:00 p.m.

Cool Waters will offer Open Swim Monday–Thursday, August 31st, from 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m., and Friday–Sunday, from 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. On the holiday, Cool Waters will be open through 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit countyparks.com or call (414) 257-8098.