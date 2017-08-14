Milwaukee Police Department swears in new community service officers, police aides

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has some new community service officers and police aides.

The newest class of officers and aides were sworn-in during a ceremony at the Milwaukee Police Academy on Monday afternoon, August 14th. Police Chief Ed Flynn was on hand to offer words of encouragement.

A news release from the Milwaukee Police Department says Community Service Officers are civilian employees (not sworn) and will be assigned to District Stations. Among other responsibilities, they will take non-felony, low-priority calls for service including theft, non-injury traffic accidents or vandalism.

Police Aides are uniformed civilian employees who serve in a two-year apprentice style program. Their duties include administrative and clerical functions.