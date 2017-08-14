× Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 11-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Isaiah Jones was last seen on Saturday, August 12th at approximately 3:00 p.m. leaving his home in the area of N. 70th and W. Capitol Drive.

He is described as a black male, 4’02” tall, 95 pounds, black hair with a dyed red patch in the front and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black gym shorts, red and black shoes, and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Isaiah JONES are encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.