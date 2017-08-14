Sheriff David Beth: 3 killed at Great Lakes Dragaway were known gang members

UNION GROVE — Three Illinois men who were shot to death at point-blank range during a drag racing event in southeastern Wisconsin may have been targeted by a rival gang member but a lack of cooperation has stymied the investigation, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

“Strong possibility” that this shooting incident was gang-related. The three were fatally shot as they stood near a concession area in the parking lot of the Great Lakes Dragaway near Union Grove about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Kenosha County sheriff’s officials. Sheriff David Beth said the entire crime scene was worked on until around 4:00 a.m. Monday. Sheriff Beth said the three victims are known to be members of a gang out of Illinois. He does not know if the shooting was gang-related, although the sheriff said it was a “strong possibility.”

The victims are now identified as 30-year-old David Watson of Oswego, IL, 30-year-old Khalid Howard of Aurora, IL, and 26-year-old Derek Edwards of North Aurora, IL.

The shooter remains at large, Sheriff Beth said Monday. A lack of cooperation by family members who have shown up on the scene has made his detectives’ work harder, he added.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Malecki said the victims were from the Aurora area in Illinois.

“The victims were known gang members,” Malecki said, adding that deputies were investigating the possibility that the assailant was a rival gang member.

Two of the men died at the scene and the third died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Beth urged any witnesses to the shooting to contact his department.

“A lot of people may not have wanted to come up and talk to the sheriff’s department initially because maybe they were afraid someone was going to see them,” Beth said. “So what I’m hoping happens is someone who knows what’s going on or saw what happened will call us, give us more information and help us catch the individual who did this.”

Sheriff Beth said the suspect being sought in this instance is described as a male, black, 20 to 30 years old, about 5’9″ tall with an athletic build. The sheriff described the suspect’s hair as shaved on the sides with a scruffy top.

The sheriff’s office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as “Larry’s Fun Fest.” The track’s website shows the event included drag racing, tailgating, live entertainment and a car show.

Union Grove is about 25 miles south of Milwaukee.