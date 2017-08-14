× Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened early Monday morning, August 14th.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the area of 7th and Hadley.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect(s) fired shots into the car. The victim was struck and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Another shooting was also reported around 12:15 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Orchard.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A third shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 9th and Arthur.

Police say a 25-year-old man was driving in the area when shots were fired into the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).