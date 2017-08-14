× Prosecutors: Man accused of 5th OWI offense offered officer cinnamon rolls from Taco Bell during arrest

CALEDONIA — A Racine man accused of his fifth OWI offense offered a responding officer cinnamon rolls from Taco Bell when he was woken up at a gas station — where he was found to be behind the wheel of his running vehicle, prosecutors say.

36-year-old Adam Baranowski faces three charges:

Operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense, alcohol fine enhancer

Possession of cocaine

Operating a motor vehicle while revoked

A criminal complaint notes OWI convictions in 2004, 2007, 2009 and 2014.

The complaint indicates on August 13th, Baranowski was discovered slumped over the steering wheel of his truck at a gas station on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia — near 4 Mile Road. His vehicle was running, with the headlights on when officers arrived. Baranowski was found asleep in his vehicle with his hand resting in a bowl of nachos next to a Taco Bell bag.

An officer reached into the vehicle to turn it off, and at this point, smelled a strong odor of intoxicants, according to the complaint.

Baranowski was woken up by police, and the complaint indicates his speech was slurred, and when asked if he knew where he was, he said “Walgreens.” When asked for his license, the complaint indicates Baranowski pulled out a large stack of cash and began thumbing through it — looking at the officer when he got to the end of the stack.

The complaint indicates Baranowski then reached for a bag of cinnamon rolls from Taco Bell, and asked the officer if he wanted one.

A DOT check revealed Baranowski’s license was revoked, according to the complaint.

Baranowski performed poorly during field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .153 — and Baranowski was placed under arrest.

He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and then taken to jail.

The complaint indicates a search of the squad revealed a bag containing a white, rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine. It was found by the officer prior to departing the jail, and the officer noted it wasn’t there during an earlier search of his squad at the start of his shift.