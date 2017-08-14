Sheboygan authorities seek to ID man involved in possible child enticement case

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in identifying a male subject involved in a possible child enticement case in the Waldo area over the weekend.

The subject is described as a male, white, in his mid 40s to 50 years old, balding with a heavy build and glasses.

Officials believe he is driving a dark-colored Jeep SUV style vehicle with loud exhaust. The suspect may also have ties to the Tennessee area and might have current or previous relatives in the Waldo area.

If anyone has any information regarding this subject, you’re urged to call the Deputy Chad Schoen at the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office at 920-459-3112 or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CUFTHEM (283-8436).