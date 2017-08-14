× Shake up your salad: The secret ingredient that is sure to satisfy your taste buds and hunger

MILWAUKEE — Fresh, flavorful and filling — that’s exactly how you should describe your next salad. Laura Wilford and the Wisconsin Dairy Council joins Real Milwaukee to help us take our summer salads to the next level.

August 2017 Summer Cheese and Salads Fresh from the Farmer’s Market

Your local Farmer’s Market is the perfect venue to find that perfect cheese to take your salad to the next level.

August may be one of the hottest months of the year, but preparing a meal doesn’t have to leave you in a sweat.

Take advantage of an abundant supply of fruits, vegetables and cheese available at your local Farmer’s Market. It an easy way to be creative and entice even the pickiest of eaters.

Buying local supports Wisconsin’s local agriculture industry.

Agriculture contributes over 354,000 jobs to Wisconsin’s economy- 10% of total employment.

Foods purchased at a Farmer’s Market are the freshest and most flavorful that you can find- usually picked within 24 hours.

Cold summer salads can go far beyond the typical iceberg lettuce variety- colorful vegetable, pasta, refreshing fruit, egg and flavorful potato salads are refreshing and tastier when award- winning Wisconsin cheeses are part of the recipe.

The key to any delicious salad is the add-ins. With more than 600 varieties, types and styles of Wisconsin cheese, cheese expands both the taste and satiety of any salad.

Cheese is a good balance of both fat and protein. These two essential nutrients help to keep us fuller longer, making cheese the perfect addition for turning veggie and/or fruit-filled salads into satisfying, well-rounded meals.

Cheese Curd Caprese Salad

There is nothing more Wisconsin than a cheese curd!

A cheese curd is young cheddar. Instead of growing up into an aged block of cheese, curds are separated from the whey during the cheesemaking process, resulting into a solid curd of cheese with delicious milky flavor.

Do you know why a curd squeaks? When the elastic protein strands rub against the enamel of your teeth it creates that “squeaky sound” that is a sign of freshness.

Curds can be white or yellow and come in a variety of flavors.

This Wisconsin inspired Caprese Salad is a quick and easy recipe that pairs flavorful Wisconsin cheese curds with juicy ripe heirloom tomatoes and peppery arugula found at any local Farmer’s Market.

Blending the Italian herb seasoning blend with the cheese curds adds another dimension to the curd’s flavor.

Watermelon, Tomato and Burrata Salad

Cooking doesn’t get any easier than this salad recipe.

The ingredients, color and favor of this salad turns a simple meal into a special one.

The juiciness of the watermelon, the crunch of the cucumber and the rich, milky fresh flavor of the Burrata come together to create a salad you and your family will want to make often.

Burrata literally translates into “buttered” in Italian.

This fresh cheese may look like a fresh mozzarella ball, but if you split it open you will discover a rich, soft filling of fresh mozzarella pieces soaked in heavy cream.

Although burrata is made from mozzarella, burrata is NOT mozzarella, but its own special type of cheese.

This richly sweet, milky flavored cheese has a soft and silky texture and is made-to-order into 8-ounce balls and packaged in water for extended shelf life.

It pairs well with tomatoes, roasted peppers, herbs, grapes, and melons making it the perfect cheese to use with many of your “Farmer’s Market finds.”

From-the-Garden Potato Salad