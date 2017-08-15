$28.75 charge to visit Elvis Presley’s grave during vigil upsets fans

Visitors queue to enter the Graceland mansion of Elvis Presley on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly four decades, Elvis Presley fans who visit Graceland this week to commemorate the anniversary of his death will have to pay $28.75 to walk past his grave.
Many fans are not happy.
Graceland told the Associated Press in a written statement that visitors who attend the vigil beginning Tuesday night and running into Wednesday must have an Elvis Week Property Pass wristband. The $28.75 wristband also provides access to a new $45 million entertainment complex.
Graceland, operated by Elvis Presley Enterprises, says it anticipates large crowds and it has updated its security measures for Elvis Week, the annual celebration of Presley’s life and career. Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis.
Some fans are saying they won’t attend another vigil.
