BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are seeking suspect(s) after two cell phone stores were broken into overnight Monday, August 14th/Tuesday, August 15th.

The break-ins happened at the Sprint store on Bluemound near Main Street, and the Verizon store on Bluemound near Discovery Drive.

Police say nothing was taken from either store, and no one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

