“Do not want cuts to police and fire:” With budget overdue in Madison, preliminary hearing held in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The state budget remains way overdue in Madison — and that’s having an effect as City of Milwaukee officials work to figure out how much they have to spend.

One thing made very clear during a preliminary city budget hearing in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday, August 15th was a major stress on funding police and fire positions.

Mayor Tom Barrett called the current budget an “unsustainable fiscal model,” saying it threatens public safety departments in every district.

The focus during the budget hearing was on a small increase in sales tax that would act as a relief valve heading into 2018.

“The argument I want to make to the legislature and the governor is I do not want to see us have these draconian cuts to police and fire, and in order to do that, we need to revenue that comes from the sales tax,” Barrett said.

The budget for the police department alone sits at more than $300 annually.

Barrett said if approved, the sales tax increase would be a temporary fix, closing the gap for four to five years.