Gorilly Goods: “It’s our promise to always source the best, Certified Organic ingredients”

JACKSON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Gorilly Goods -- which started 15 years ago with handmade batches in a home kitchen and then moved to an industrial kitchen powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Their core values are organic, non-GMO, raw, pure ingredients with delicious flavor for everyone to enjoy.

About Gorilly Goods (website)

It’s our promise to always source the best, Certified Organic ingredients. To work with Fair Trade partners and local growers. To power our business with 100% renewable energy. To make decisions with sustainability in mind. To help people. To care for all living things. Because that is where Good takes root.

OUR PRODUCTS ARE:

ORGANIC

We only use Certified Organic ingredients in our products.

GLUTEN FREE

Gorilly Goods ingredients are naturally gluten free so people with gluten intolerances or Celiac disease can still enjoy our snacks.

LOW GLYCEMIC

Our organic ingredients are naturally low on the glycemic index with no artificial sweeteners, no added ingredients.

NON-GMO

Everything on our ingredient label is from the earth and never modified by scientists.

VEGAN

No animals or animal byproducts are used to make Gorilly Goods.

PALEO

We went back to the basics to make Gorilly Goods. There are no artificial or refined ingredients in our snacks.

NUTRIENT DENSE

The nuts, herbs and fruits used in our products are naturally packed with nutrients to fuel your body.

NATURE MADE

Everything we use in our products is from the earth.

RAW

When making Gorilly Goods, the product maintains a core temperature below 118°F.