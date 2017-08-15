× Green Bay Packers release DE Shaneil Jenkins

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have released DE Shaneil Jenkins.

The transaction was announced Tuesday, August 15th by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

The Packers preseason schedule is as follows:

August 10th, 7:00 p.m. vs. Philadephia Eagles at Lambeau

August 19th, 6:30 p.m. vs. the Washington Redskins at Washington

August 26th, 8:00 p.m. vs. the Denver Broncos at Denver

August 31st, 6:00 p.m. vs. the Rams at Lambeau

CLICK HERE to access the regular season schedule.