Inspire: Wisconsin launches effort to connect business owners with young job seekers

MADISON — The state of Wisconsin is launching a new effort designed to match high school students with job openings.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced the development of a new statewide platform connecting local employers with students. All nine of the state’s regional economic development organizations are teaming up to develop an expanded version of the web-based platform called Inspire.

The program is designed to help businesses engage directly with students, counselors and parents and educate them about the current and projected needs of local companies.

Nine regional employer databases will be connected to form a new statewide network to help connect businesses and high school students both regionally and statewide.