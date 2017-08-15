“It’s incredible:” Through Work Study Program, high school students help build new Bucks arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While a party atmosphere took over the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Tuesday, August 15th, Bryan Ramirez offered his thoughts on the future home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“To walk in there before all the players and know what it was before it was standing, it’s amazing," said the rising sophomore at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

Ramirez had that opportunity thanks to the school’s Work Study Program. He's entering his second year learning from the engineers at Mortenson Construction.

“I really am passionate about engineering and math. I think that my experience with the company is a big factor in that," said Ramirez.

Tuesday was the third annual Draft Day, when Cristo Rey students get connected with one of the school’s 58 corporate partners from around the Milwaukee area.

“We have every industry, every variety of business that would like to play a part in developing that pipeline of future workers for Milwaukee -- that want to be civically engaged," explained Cristo Rey President Andrew Stith.

Now entering its third year, the Work Study Program gives students invaluable experience beyond a classroom setting.

“Students can get an education, can become prepared for college and then can be ready when they get that first job to move right into that first job having had work experience," said Stith.

“The chance to work on a project as important as the new Bucks arena at my age -- it’s incredible," said Ramirez.