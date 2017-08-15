Keep calm and carry on bonging: Lawmakers slam Big Ben plan

A general view of of the Palace of Westminster, with the Great Westminster Clock, more commonly known as 'Big Ben' seen on April 5, 2015 in London. In one month, Britain votes in a general election likely to put the nail in the coffin of two party politics and herald an uncertain future of coalitions, alliances and horse-trading. Neither of the two parties which have dominated parliament since the 1920s, the Conservatives and Labour, are expected to win the 326 House of Commons seats out of 650 needed to govern alone. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N
LONDON — Some British politicians are criticizing plans to silence Big Ben for four years during repairs to Britain’s Parliament.
The bell has sounded the time from Parliament’s clock tower since 1859, but on Monday it’s due to fall silent while repair work is carried out on the Victorian clock and the tower.
It will not sound again until 2021, apart from special occasions such as New Year’s Eve.
Parliamentary officials say the bell, whose bongs resound across a swath of central London, will stop striking “to ensure the safety of those working in the tower.”
Cabinet minister David Davis says the long silence is “mad.” Davis told LBC radio on Tuesday that “there’s hardly a health and safety argument, it’s replacing a bell.”
Conservative lawmaker James Gray called the decision “bonkers.”
