Kenosha Alderman G. John Ruffolo arrested, under investigation

KENOSHA — Kenosha 4th District Alderman G. John Ruffolo is under investigation and has been arrested.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is handling the investigation. Officials are expected to release details about this case on Wednesday, August 16th.

The reason the DOJ is investigating is to avoid any conflict with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office requested a special prosecutor in the case. Ruffolo is being held in the Racine County Jail.

Ruffolo will make his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A criminal complaint is also expected to be filed that day. The DOJ will have no comment on the specifics of this case until that time.

