Lake Mills police search for 2 suspects who stole smartphone left on top of gas station ATM

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for two people who stole a Samsung S6 cell phone that had been left on top of an ATM at a local gas station.

The theft happened Monday, August 7th around 11:00 p.m. at a gas station on Tyranena Park Road near Main Street.

According to police, a black male and black female left the local gas station with the phone in a green, four-door sedan with no front plate and what appears to be a license plate or piece of paper in the right front cover of the windshield.

Anyone with information related to this theft is asked to contact Lake Mills police at 920-648-2354.