Lake Mills police search for 2 suspects who stole smartphone left on top of gas station ATM

Posted 2:28 pm, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:30PM, August 15, 2017

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for two people who stole a Samsung S6 cell phone that had been left on top of an ATM at a local gas station.

The theft happened Monday, August 7th around 11:00 p.m. at a gas station on Tyranena Park Road near Main Street.

According to police, a black male and black female left the local gas station with the phone in a green, four-door sedan with no front plate and what appears to be a license plate or piece of paper in the right front cover of the windshield.

Lake Mills gas station phone theft

Anyone with information related to this theft is asked to contact Lake Mills police at 920-648-2354.