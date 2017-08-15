× Learn more about Monday’s solar eclipse at the Cudahy Public Library

CUDAHY — Learn all you need to know about the solar eclipse ahead of the stellar event.

Tuesday, August 15th the staff of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium will give a free talk on solar eclipses at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance will learn about the rare astronomical phenomenon before the partial eclipse will be visible in Wisconsin on Monday, August 21st.

The talk begins at 6:30 p.m Tuesday, August 15th at the Cudahy Public Library located at 3500 Library Avenue in Cudahy.