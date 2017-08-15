Milwaukee Co. Parks have plenty of ways to help you enjoy summer, including FootGolf

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Parks have plenty of ways to help you enjoy the rest of the summer. Including a growing sport that combines elements of soccer and golf. Carl spent the morning learning about FootGolf.

About FootGolf at Milwaukee County Parks (website)

Try FootGolf in your parks, the cross between soccer and golf! The objective of the game is to advance a regulation size 4 or 5 soccer ball from the tee box into the 21-inch-diameter holes cut into the rough in the fewest number of kicks. FootGolf holes are indicated with orange tee markers and orange flags. Great for people of all ages and abilities!

Milwaukee County's courses are accredited by the American FootGolf League.