× Off the market again? Fox News reports Packers QB Aaron Rodgers spotted on date in NYC 💚

NEW YORK CITY — Is he off the market again? Fox News is reporting Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was spotted on a date with Marie Margolius, a soccer player, on Sunday night, August 13th.

According to Fox News, the two were at the East Pole in New York City.

Fox News reports Margolius is a Massachusetts native, and graduated from Harvard in 2015. She played soccer for Ope IF in Sweden after college.

Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn broke up in April after three years together.

CLICK HERE for much more from Fox News.