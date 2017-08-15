Piña, Broxton, Davies help Brewers beat Pirates 3-1

MILWAUKEE — Keon Broxton hit a pinch-hit home run, Manny Piña drove in two runs, Zach Davies pitched into the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Davies (14-6) allowed six hits, including Adam Frazier’s run-scoring triple in the sixth, walked two and struck out two. Jared Hughes took over and retired Josh Harrison on a bouncer back to the mound. Jacob Barnes retired the side in order in the eighth and Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Piña capitalized on Travis Shaw’s success against Ivan Nova (10-10). Shaw came in batting .769 (10 for 13) against the big right-hander. He singled in the second and scored when Piña bounced into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded. In the sixth, Shaw walked and scored on Piña’s two-out infield hit.

Broxton drove a 3-2 pitch in the seventh from A.J. Schugel into the Pirates’ bullpen for the third pinch-hit home run of his career and first this season.

The Pirates challenged the collision rule at home plate in the fourth. Manager Clint Hurdle contended that catcher Piña blocked the plate and prevented Josh Bell from scoring. Piña had his right foot on the corner of the plate and his body up the line waiting for the throw. After a 45-second review, the out call was confirmed.

Nova allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.