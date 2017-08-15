× Police: 15-year-old boy taken into custody following knife attack in Cudahy

CUDAHY — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday night, August 14th following a knife attack in Cudahy.

Police responded to the area of Kingan and Lunham around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Upon arrival, officials found a 15-year-old boy with several knife wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another 15-year-old boy was taken into custody for questioning.

Police say the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

