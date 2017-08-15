× Power knocked out to at least 5 homes after crash involving dump truck, power poles

MILWAUKEE — Power was knocked out to at least five homes following a crash involving a dump truck and power poles near 49th and Keefe Tuesday, August 15th.

We Energies officials said two poles were taken down, and lines to five homes were damaged.

We’re told repairs could take awhile, as it’ll involve both the pole replacement and repairs to the lines to the homes.

