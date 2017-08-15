× Powerball lottery jackpot swells to $430 million for Wednesday night drawing

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball lottery jackpot is swelling in advance of Wednesday night’s drawing. The current jackpot is $430 million ($273.4 million cash value). But as it has in the past, that could edge north ever so slightly before the lottery balls are dropped.

The winning numbers from Saturday, August 12th were: 20, 24, 26, 35, 49 — the Powerball was 19.

Powerball costs $2 per play; $3 with the Power Play option. The odds of winning are extreme — one in 292 million. Powerball drawings are held Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CDT.

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Tickets must be purchased by 8 p.m. CDT on the date of a drawing to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

