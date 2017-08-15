× “Reduce division:” Sen. Johnson says elected leaders have role to play after deadly rally in Charlottesville

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson addressed the violence in Charlottesville during a town hall event in Milwaukee Tuesday, August 15th.

He called on everybody to come together, and said elected officials such as himself have an important role in that.

“As elected officials, we should do everything we can to tamper down the rhetoric. Try to reduce the division. Do everything we can to find areas of agreement and unity, because if there was ever a moment of time in our nation’s history, this is the moment,” Johnson said.

Johnson also answered questions about challenges in the Senate to fill vacant federal judge positions, and concerns regarding health care reform.

“There’s such an easier way, a much cheaper way of covering people than Obamacare and we’ve got to work hopefully in a non-partisan, bipartisan fashion and transition to a system that actually works, but you gotta do it with facts. You gotta do it with figures. You gotta do it with a problem-solving process,” Johnson said.

He also questioned whether Wisconsin should bear the full $3 billion Foxconn incentives package.