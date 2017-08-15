“Shook my heart for the day:” MCTS driver helps kids who ran into traffic

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver is being praised for his quick actions while on the job.

According to MCTS, driver Luther Williamson was traveling his bus route when three children raced into the street in front of his bus. Luther quickly stopped, pulled over, got off the bus and helped the children cross the street safely.

The video shows Luther get back on the bus after helping the children cross the street and continue on his way.

“Shook my heart for the day,” Luther says in the surveillance video from the bus.