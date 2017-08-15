× Wanted: Officials seek person of interest after 13-year-old found unconscious with severe injuries

RICHFIELD — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a person of interest after a 13-year-old suffered severe head injuries while mowing the lawn at his parents’ home in Richfield.

Officials say on August 14th, around 8:30 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding the 13-year-old’s injuries. The boy was found by his father — unresponsive and unconscious.

Richfield Rescue responded to the scene and transported the boy to Children’s Hospital.

Authorities believe the injuries received to the boy were an intentional act done by another individual.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help locating a person of interest and his vehicle.

The person of interest is identified as: 47-year-old Brian Scott Olson — a white man. He may be operating a 2005 Orange Chevrolet Cavalier with license plate number: 173-URL.

Please do not approach Olson and call authorities with any info. as to his whereabouts.