Watch: Pres. Trump says ‘alt-left’ bears some responsibility for violence in Charlottesville

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump said Tuesday, August 15th the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “also very violent.”

President Trump is calling those protesters the “alt-left.” He says there is “blame on both sides” after the deadly violence over the weekend.

After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, President Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.

President Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren’t known.

President Trump made the remarks while discussing infrastructure and signing an executive order in New York.

Watch: