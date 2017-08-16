Assembly nears vote on Foxconn incentives; “Hopefully, it’s not a party-line vote this time”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Lawmakers will vote Thursday, August 17th on a massive incentive package that would bring Foxconn to Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker delivered the closing lines at the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce 'Policy Day' event on Wednesday. He called on lawmakers to say 'yes' to Foxconn and the incentive package needed to bring the LCD screen factory to SE Wisconsin. The package could be as much as $3 billion.

"To take an internationally known company and bring it into this state, not just to hire those 13,000 people, not just to add $10.5 billion to the payroll over the next 15 years alone, but to send the message when it comes to attracting talent that we're playing in the big leagues," Gov. Walker said.

Democratic lawmakers met privately for hours Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Assembly vote. They proposed 23 amendments in committee -- each was rejected.

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad (D - Kenosha) said the minority party will bring more amendments to the floor on Thursday.

"There will be ample opportunity for the Republicans to figure out which of those amendments make sense to them. Hopefully, it's not a party-line vote this time," Ohnstad said.

Critics have pointed to a report from the state's nonpartisan fiscal bureau estimating that, at best, it would take 25 years for Wisconsin to break even. Supporters say that estimate does not account for the long-term ripple effect.

"Those who will provide food service, for example, for their cafeterias and the maintenance people who will work on their HVAC system when it goes down, I think you're looking at a very sound investment for the state of Wisconsin," said Kurt Bauer, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

If passed, it's an investment that will impact the future of Wisconsin and its elected officials.

"I think this will help transform our state in terms of attracting more young people into manufacturing," Gov. Walker said.

"I've thought about very little other than Foxconn for the last few weeks. This is a tough decision and, after all the shouting is over, we'll have to make that decision and we'll see which way it goes," Ohnstad said.

The Assembly will begin debate on the Foxconn bill at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The vote is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.