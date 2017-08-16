August 16
-
August 15
-
It’s only 100 days until the sun disappears across America
-
Learn more about Monday’s solar eclipse at the Cudahy Public Library
-
Map shows how much of the ‘Great American Eclipse’ you will be able to see
-
“Alarming reports:” Astronomy experts warning of ‘fake eclipse glasses’ ahead of August 21st total solar eclipse
-
-
Krispy Kreme creates solar eclipse-themed doughnut
-
Can you really go blind staring at an eclipse? Tips for safe viewing
-
Tips for photographing the solar eclipse
-
Worried the solar eclipse is a sign of the apocalypse? One sheriff’s got some tips
-
August 8
-
-
The day the sun disappears is coming
-
“It’s really cool:” Watch the Great American Solar Eclipse safely next Monday
-
UWM’s Manfred Olson Planetarium to host NASA-sanctioned viewing of total solar eclipse