Badgers basketball schedule: Early Big 10 start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

Posted 4:48 pm, August 16, 2017, by

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 18: The Wisconsin Badgers mascot performs during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 18, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

MADISON — Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.

The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.

The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. Wisconsin finishes regular-season play with four of five games at the Kohl Center, wrapping up with the finale on Feb. 25 against Michigan State.

The annual in-state rivalry game against Marquette is Dec. 9 in Madison.