Big Ben backlash: Plan to silence beloved bell 🔔 under review

Tourists are pictured on Westminster Bridge beneath one of the four faces of the Great Clock of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliament in central London on August 14, 2017. Britain's much-loved Big Ben will fall silent for four years from next week as conservation work is carried out on the famous 19th century bell in a clock tower next to the Houses of Parliament. The Great Bell, popularly called Big Ben, weighs 13.7 tonnes and strikes every hour to the note of E. Four smaller bells also chime every 15 minutes. The last bong before the refurbishment will be at 12 pm (1100 GMT) on August 21, the statement said. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
LONDON — British Parliament officials say they will review plans to silence Big Ben during four years of repairs after politicians criticized the lengthy muting of the beloved bell.
Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that “it can’t be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years.”
The bell has sounded the time from Parliament’s clock tower since 1859, but it’s due to fall silent on Monday so repairs can be carried out on the Victorian clock tower.
The work is expected to last until 2021. Officials say the silencing is needed “to ensure the safety of those working in the tower.”
In a statement headlined “update on Big Ben’s bongs,” Parliament officials said that in light of the concerns authorities “will consider the length of time” Big Ben is stifled.
