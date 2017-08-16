Boys and Girls Clubs “Little Brewers” tailgate, watch Brewers sweep Pirates at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee hung out at Miller Park Wednesday, August 16th, as U.S. Cellular donated $20,000 to the organization.

Five-hundred kids were able to tailgate and watch the Milwaukee Brewers sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates from the stands at Miller Park, where they also filled up on some traditional ballpark food.

The kids who took part are members of the Boys and Girls Clubs’ “Little Brewers” program. It’s a Little League baseball program that has 1,000 participants in Wisconsin.

The Brewers and U.S. Cellular donated $20,000 to support the program.

According to a statement from U.S. Cellular, the company has donated $1.3 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, with $153,000 going to clubs in Wisconsin just this year.