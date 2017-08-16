1M+ people attended the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair; 408K cream puffs devoured

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, August 16th  that for the fifth year in a row, more than a million people entered the gates of the fair grounds. The official attendance was 1,028,049 over the 11-day run of the fair.

Here are more interesting numbers generated by fair officials:

  • Nearly 3,700 exhibitors participated in fair contests, including agriculture, art, horticulture, culinary and more.
  • Albanese’s Roadhouse served up 9,800 orders of this year’s Sporkies Champion — Spaghetti and Meatballs Mozzarella Sticks.
  • State Fair staff planted 20,000 beautiful flowers and plants throughout State Fair Park.
  • More than 42,000 lemons were squeezed into Catalano’s Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade.
  • Nearly 82,000 rides were taken on the Fair’s new BIG attraction – the WonderFair Wheel.
  • 125,000 kids of all ages squealed with delight while sliding down the Giant Slide.
  • Fairgoers ate more than 408,000 of Wisconsin’s favorite dairy delicacy – the Original Cream Puff!
  • State Fair attendance the past four years:
    • 2013: 1,012,552
    • 2014: 1,030,881
    • 2015: 1,033,053
    • 2016: 1,015,815

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair  will take place August 2 – 12.

