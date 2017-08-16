Caught on camera: Police need help identifying bank robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the TCF Bank located just north of 76th and Capitol on Friday, August 4th.

The suspect entered the bank around 1:20 p.m., displayed a demand note, stole money, and then fled the scene.

PHOTO GALLERY

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 25-29 years-old, and 5’6”-5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a blue and white True Religion sweatshirt and a Goorin Brothers hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.