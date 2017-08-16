County wants Milwaukee Brewers’ spring training in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County is making a push to bring professional baseball back to Tucson.

County officials sent a 17-page package to the Milwaukee Brewers last week in an effort to bring the Major League Baseball team to Kino Sports Complex for spring training.

Kino served as the Chicago White Sox’s spring home from 1998-2008 and hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998-2009.

The Brewers train at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, but the team’s contract is year-to-year. The team has recently pushed for a move to Gilbert, but Mayor Jenn Daniels was not interested in the idea of spending taxpayer money on the facility.

The Brewers state they’ve discussed a new, long-term lease in Maryvale, but are looking to expand attendance, which is limited in Maryvale.