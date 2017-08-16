“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over:” Statewide crackdown on drunken driving begins Friday

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will combine resources to watch for impaired drivers as part of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative that begins Friday, August 18 and continues through Labor Day, September 4.

To deter impaired driving, WisDOT utilizes federal funding to help support 24 OWI task forces operating across the state that combine the resources of multiple law enforcement agencies to conduct high-visibility enforcement efforts.

According to a press release, task force activities occur year-round, are typically announced ahead of time, and often involve roadside signage and vests on officers informing the public that intensified enforcement of impaired driving laws is underway.

“Whether it’s caused by alcohol, prescription medications or other drugs, impaired driving is illegal, it’s dangerous, and it risks the lives of everyone along our roadways,” said David Pabst, Director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT’s) Bureau of Transportation Safety. “This annual initiative will put more officers on the road for more hours – not simply to make more arrests – but to discourage drivers from making the irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel impaired.”

WisDOT offers a free Drive Sober mobile app, which includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, find-a-ride feature (which uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation), along with interactive games that help determine whether drivers should give up their keys.

It can be downloaded for free here.