Feasting for Felix: A look at what will be on the menu at The Twisted Willow

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Willborn, the special event chef at Twisted Willow, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at what will be on the menu during Feasting for Felix. Feasting for Felix is Thursday, August 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is pleased to announce Feasting for Felix, a family-friendly tasting of Ozaukee County’s best local food!

Where? | 630 W. Dekora St. Saukville, WI 53080

When? | Thursday, August 7, 5:30-8:30

How much? | $40 adults/$75 couples/$20 kids in advance

How? | Tickets at wihumane.org or 414-431-6121

About The Twisted Willow (website)