Feasting for Felix: A look at what will be on the menu at The Twisted Willow

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Willborn, the special event chef at Twisted Willow, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at what will be on the menu during Feasting for Felix. Feasting for Felix is Thursday, August 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.
The Wisconsin Humane Society is pleased to announce Feasting for Felix, a family-friendly tasting of Ozaukee County’s best local food!
Where? | 630 W. Dekora St. Saukville, WI 53080
When? | Thursday, August 7, 5:30-8:30
How much? | $40 adults/$75 couples/$20 kids in advance
How? | Tickets at wihumane.org or 414-431-6121
About The Twisted Willow (website)
The Twisted Willow is the realization of Owner and Chef Dan Wiken’s life-long dream. By growing as much of our own produce on our Grafton farm and sourcing the rest locally. The meals we share with you have traveled the shortest distance from seed to table.
Chef Dan Wiken has crafted an innovative menu prepared with the freshest ingredients from classic recipes, with a modern twist. We hope that you will delight with us in the satisfaction of knowing that the hands that composed your salad may be the same hands that planted the seeds.