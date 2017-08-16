Harlem Globetrotters return to BMO Harris Bradley Center for the last time

MILWAUKEE — The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their one-of-a-kind show to Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center for the final time this New Year’s Eve.

As part of their 2018 World Tour, the event will take place on Sunday, December 31st at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

According to a news release from the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the Harlem Globetrotters recently wrapped their 2017 season, during which they used their awe-inspiring talents to conquer feats like breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day and netting the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North America from a staggering 583-feet in the air from the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio.

With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Their game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

“We strive to bring a variety of exciting, live entertainment to Milwaukee and have been honored to host The Harlem Globetrotters each December for many years,” said Steve Costello, president and CEO of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. “As we embark upon the Center’s final season, we invite everyone in the community to join us one last time for this fun and family-friendly New Year’s Eve tradition. We know it will be an event we won’t soon forget.”

Tickets start at $26.50 and go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 22nd. Tickets can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, or at the BMO Harris Bradley Center box office.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.