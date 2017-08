× Homicide investigation: 53-year-old man fatally stabbed by woman during argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, August 15th near 39th and Villard.

Police say a 53-year-old man suffered a fatal stab wound during an argument with a 50-year-old woman.

The suspect is in custody and no other suspects are being sought.

