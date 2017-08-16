“It will get crazy:” Powerball lottery jackpot swelling ahead of Wednesday night drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Could the nation's next millionaire be a Wisconsinite? The Powerball lottery jackpot is swelling in advance of Wednesday night’s drawing. The current jackpot is $430 million ($273.4 million cash value). But as it has in the past, that could edge north ever so slightly before the lottery balls are dropped.

Winning it big is a long-shot -- but it's still fun to play the game.

"No one really thinks they are going to win, but I guess it is [fun] for a day, thinking about what would you do if you won the money," said David Pazdernik, playing Powerball.

Powerball costs $2 per play; $3 with the Power Play option. The odds of winning are extreme — one in 292 million. But customers at the Pewaukee Corner Pump said they hope luck is on their side for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

"Bought 10," said Brandon Wilder, playing Powerball.

The convenience store has sold winning tickets before -- so there is always excitement leading up to a big drawing.

"It will get crazy," said Ed McMahon, Pewaukee Corner Pump owner.

In March, a woman purchased a winning Powerball ticket at the Pewaukee Corner Pump -- and won $156.2 million.

"We are the lucky location," said McMahon.

Even McMahon plays.

"I want to dream just like everybody else," said McMahon.

For a $430 million jackpot, the lump sum payout is $273.4 million before taxes.

Some were at a loss for words ahead of the drawing, thinking of what they would do with the prize.

"Boy I don't know. Anything you would want I would imagine," said Pazdernik.

Others already started to dream.

"Move out of Milwaukee for one, down south, somewhere warm. Too cold up here for me," said Wilder.

The Powerball prize has been building for weeks. There has not been a winner since June 10th.

A player in Illinois won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, August 11th -- that was in the Chicago suburb Palos Heights.