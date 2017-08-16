John Ruffolo charged with stalking ex-girlfriend; accused of ignoring warnings to stop

KENOSHA — Kenosha 4th District Alderman John Ruffolo is now criminally charged with stalking. He appeared in court on Wednesday, August 16th — and bond was set at $10,000.

The criminal complaint against Ruffolo says between February 2013 and July 2017 he intentionally stalked an ex-girlfriend. The U.S. attorney who was in court Wednesday said there were dozens of unwanted phone calls. He said Ruffolo also apparently ignored repeated warnings to stop. Those warnings included a call from the Mount Pleasant Police Department which was recorded — and a warning letter from the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office.

The complaint indicates Ruffolo allegedly used spoofed phone numbers — because his number was blocked by his ex-girlfriend. He is also alleged to have driven by the woman’s house repeatedly, having unwanted contact sometimes daily, sometimes hourly.

The complaint says investigators also put a GPS device on Ruffolo’s vehicle.

Ruffolo’s lawyer said in court there was never an allegation of threat of force, there were no weapons and no sexual assault.

