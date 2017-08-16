× Kids learn about bike safety at Lambeau Field: “The helmet is going to save you”

GREEN BAY — Bicycles filled the parking lot outside Lambeau Field Wednesday, August 16th, and this time, it wasn’t just Green Bay Packers players riding them.

The Packers sponsored a Bike Rodeo where kids could ride through a safety course, learning their blind spots and when to look for traffic.

One of the most important safety lessons involved what to wear.

“The most important thing if you’re riding that bike is have your helmet on. We have traffic accidents involving bikes every year and as we all know, the head is the most important part and the helmet is going to save you or prevent injury if you will,” Jedd Bradley, De Pere community police officer said.

800 free helmets were handed out to kids, and they were event fitted to each bicyclist.